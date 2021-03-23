2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,317 new COVID-19 cases

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,140,917 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 2,317 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday ; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 191,370 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 62,501 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,527 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,666 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths added to state’s total
FILE
Ohio attorney general rejects petition to legalize recreational marijuana
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Governor addresses COVID-19 concerns as Delta variant continues to surge in Ohio