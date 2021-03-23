2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Department of Health reports single-day increase of 2,326 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,550 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,143,599 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 2,326 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 191,745 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 62,575 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,537 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

