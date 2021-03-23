2 Strong 4 Bullies
Single-day increase of 3,272 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,571 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,152,590 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,272 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 194,076 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,011 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,582 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

