Single-day increase of 2,732 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health, additional 34 deaths to state's total

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,614 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,155,322 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,732 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 194,704 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,117 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,592 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

