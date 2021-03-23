2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,460 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,157,782 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 2,460 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 194,984 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,193 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,598 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Vaccination Clinics
Vulnerable groups vaccinated at pop-up clinic on Cleveland’s East Side
COVID-19 booster shots
ODH sides with FDA on extra COVID-19 vaccine shot for certain Ohioans
Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 2,732 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health, additional 34 deaths to state’s total
19 News
Mentor woman with metastatic breast cancer on mission to find cure: ‘I’m not dying from it’