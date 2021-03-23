Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,977 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,159,759 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,977 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 195,159 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,233 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 8,602 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

