Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,614 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,161,573 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,814 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 195,668 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,351 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,609 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

