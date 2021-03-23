2 Strong 4 Bullies
Single-day increase of 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 220 hospitalizations reported by Ohio Department of Health

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,648 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,164,808 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,235 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 196,681 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,571 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,627 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

