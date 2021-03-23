2 Strong 4 Bullies
Single-day increase of 3,303 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,648 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,168,111 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,303 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 197,370 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 63,745 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 8,639 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

