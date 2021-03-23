2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,775 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,689 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,183,761 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 2,775 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 200,187 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 64,351 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,688 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

