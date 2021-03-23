2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,117 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,729 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,187,878 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 4,117 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 201,457 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 64,628 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,717 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

