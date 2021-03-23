2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports increase of 4,600 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,192,478 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

A total of 20,729 Ohioans have died since the start of the pandemic.

There have been no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since Tuesday, 19 people have been admitted into the ICU in Ohio and there are a total of 2,095 people being treated at Ohio hospitals for Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

