Ohio reports increase of 5,395 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,197,873 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 20,729 Ohioans have died since the start of the pandemic.

There have been zero deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since Wednesday, 15 people have been admitted into the ICU in Ohio and there are a total of 2,114 people being treated at Ohio hospitals for Covid-19.

