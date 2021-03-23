2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Ohio Department of Health discusses rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and hospital zone leaders from around the state are holding a news conference Friday afternoon regarding the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

You can watch the news conference live at 2 p.m.

Ohio health officials reported Thursday there are a total of 2,114 people being treated at Ohio hospitals for Covid-19.

And, as of Thursday, health officials reported 1,197,873 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

A total of 20,729 Ohioans have died since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

