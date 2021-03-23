Ohio Department of Health discusses rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and hospital zone leaders from around the state are holding a news conference Friday afternoon regarding the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
You can watch the news conference live at 2 p.m.
Ohio health officials reported Friday in the past 24 hours 21 people were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals for Covid-19.
And, as of Friday, health officials reported 1,202,728 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here
A total of 20,799 Ohioans have died since the start of the pandemic; including, 70 deaths this week.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.