Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,211,895 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,963 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 206,231 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 65,349 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,788 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

