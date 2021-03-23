2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,091 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,799 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,214,986 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,091 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 206,844 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 65,453 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,807 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and less humid week ahead; minimal impacts from Ida locally
Benjamin Wenger had told police he had taken an oath to "protect our country" when caught...
Magistrate recommends counsel, enters ‘not guilty’ plea for accused Cleveland airport fence jumper
David Helton (Source: Lorain County Jail)
Man found not competent to stand trial for trying to abduct real estate agent in North Ridgeville
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1