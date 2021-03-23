7,102 new COVID-19 cases, data from lab delay included in total, Ohio Department of Health reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,866 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,228,002 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The increase of 7,102 reported cases includes 1,021 positive test results that were concluded under antigen screening between Aug. 15 and Aug. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A laboratory reporting delay is the reason for the higher case total.

Out of the 66,013 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 8,861 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

