Ohio reports single-day increase of 347 new COVID-19 cases, additional 70 deaths added to state’s total

By Chris Anderson
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 20,084 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,106,411 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 347 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 180,736 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 59,836 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,209 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

