2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,084 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,866 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,235,089 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 7,084 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 212,592 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,253 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,890 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Jaylen Morris interview
Jaylen Morris interview
Investigation continues after Collinwood woman shoots her landlord who was breaking down the...
Cleveland police investigation continues after landlord was shot at Collinwood home
Williams on policing
‘It’s personal’: Cleveland mayoral candidate Sandra Williams details plan to fight violent crime
Wooster man wanted for assaulting reporter covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi
Wooster man accused of assaulting TV reporter during Hurricane Ida coverage arrested in Ohio