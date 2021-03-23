2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,561 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,253,198 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 5,561 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 215,891 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,680 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 8,938 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

