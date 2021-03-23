2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,944 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,947 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,257,142 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,944 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 216,442 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,741 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,943 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming back up for Tuesday with storm chances
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Akron house explosion
1 person hospitalized with burn injuries from house explosion in Akron
Justin Bibb is one of 7 candidates running for Cleveland Mayor.
‘Change moves at the speed of trust’: Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb says Cleveland needs a fighter