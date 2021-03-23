Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,944 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,947 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,257,142 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,944 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 216,442 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,741 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,943 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.