At-home COVID-19 test kits made available for free at Ohio libraries

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said the agency has made an effort to ensure COVID-19 tests are readily available and free for the state’s residents.

Local libraries throughout Ohio have provided over 53,000 at-home tests for free to Ohioans during the month of August.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “These tests, and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries, make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

Two-million at-home COVID-19 tests were purchased by the ODH at an earlier point in 2021. Through partnerships with libraries and organizations across Ohio, almost 160,000 of those tests have been made available for distribution through the community dating back to February.

Find free and available COVID-19 tests here

“Our mission is to be a community resource and providing these tests is a great fit,” said Michelle Francis, executive director of the Ohio Library Council. “Just about everyone knows where their local library is and it’s a trusted and welcoming place. Ohioans are accustomed to going to libraries for much more than books and we’re proud to make these available.”

The Ohio Department of Health also released the latest COVID-19 case and vaccination numbers for Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,020 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,262,018 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 4,876 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 217,434 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,982 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,967 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

