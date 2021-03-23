Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,897 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,276,738 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday case total: 1,268,841

The 24-hour increase of 7,897 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

More Ohio kids are getting sick with COVID-19 due to the Delta variant, which spreads quicker and more easily. Prevention methods like masks, distancing, and vaccination for those eligible, help to keep kids safe. Dr. Hector Wong of @CincyChildrens explains. pic.twitter.com/OEUNiQJFkL — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) September 9, 2021

24 individuals have been admitted to the intensive care units in the past 24 hours and 3,178 are currently battling COVID-19 in Ohio hospitals

So far, 21,020 Ohio residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

