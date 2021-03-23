2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,019 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,154 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,285,757 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 9,019 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 223,902 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 67,955 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 9,038 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

