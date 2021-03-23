2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,405 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KCBD)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,294,162 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 8,405 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 225,760 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 68,124 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 9,064 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

