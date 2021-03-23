2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,568 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,154 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,304,193 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 5,568 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 227,514 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 68,431 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 9,088 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

