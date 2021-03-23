Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,325 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,265 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,311,518 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 7,325 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director of the state’s Department of Health, said one out of every four patients from rural Ohio in a hospital has COVID-19.

Hospitals across Ohio are continuing to see large increases in #COVID19 patients. Ohio hospitals are feeling the strain of an increase in patients, along with burnout and staffing shortages. We can all do our part to support hospitals and their staff by choosing to be vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/SBd9BzwrOY — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) September 13, 2021

Less than 2.5% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ohio were vaccinated, Dr. Vanderhoff added.

An additional 230,063 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 68,775 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,111 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

