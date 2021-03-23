2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,325 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,265 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,311,518 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 7,325 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the director of the state’s Department of Health, said one out of every four patients from rural Ohio in a hospital has COVID-19.

Less than 2.5% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ohio were vaccinated, Dr. Vanderhoff added.

An additional 230,063 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 68,775 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,111 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

