Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,349 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,265 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,327,614 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 8,349 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 234,319 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 69,422 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 9,153 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

