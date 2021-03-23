2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,447 new COVID-19 cases

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,471 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,336,061 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 8,447 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 236,469 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 69,729 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 9,186 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

