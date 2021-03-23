Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,716 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,342,777 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 6,716 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 237,939 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 69,903 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 9,197 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

