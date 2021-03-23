2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,095 new COVID-19 cases

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,820 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,380,370 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 7,095 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 247,553 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 71,606 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 9,346 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Bags and envelopes of crucial evidence in the Blake Sargi trial were cut open and shown to the...
Bags of evidence shown during trial for 2020 Concord Township double murder
Stefanski on OBJ
Stefanski on OBJ
This week on Cleveland Cooks, we welcomed Brooke Gammie, of Quarry Hill Orchards, to the...
Quarry Hill Orchards’ German apple cake is just right for start of fall season
19 News
Bags of evidence shown during trial for 2020 Concord Township double murder