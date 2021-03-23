2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,681 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,820 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,393,696 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,681 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 250,105 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 72,061 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 9,399 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

