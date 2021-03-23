2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,283 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,945 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,400,979 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 7,283 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 252,767 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 72,485 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,428 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

