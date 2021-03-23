2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,463 new COVID-19 cases, 298 additional hospitalizations

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,945 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,407,442 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,463 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 254,609 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 72,783 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 9,453 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

