2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,530 new COVID-19 cases, 300 additional hospitalizations

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,945 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,413,972 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,530 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 256,328 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 73,083 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 9,491 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Daneicha Bringht (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Parma mom accused of killing her 6-year-old son to undergo competency evaluation
Darrell Taylor searches through available jobs at a station inside The Reserves Network...
Here’s how some Ohioans are taking advantage of the job market and how businesses are being affected
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker pleads not guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping
Dawn Blue motivated to run 105 miles in less than four days
Wadsworth woman wows Wounded Warriors with marathon runs for veterans