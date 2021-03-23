2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 6,234 new cases of COVID-19

(KXAS)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,273 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,420,206 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,234 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

In the past 24 hours, 32 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Gov. DeWine visits Vitamix in Strongsville
Cleveland Division of Police
Shots fired near Cleveland Police training facility
Stanley Ford
Jury recommends life in prison for Stanley Ford, the Akron man convicted of killing 9 people
Blake Sargi (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Jury deliberating in trial for man accused of murdering 2 people in Lake County