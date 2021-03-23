Ohio reports 6,234 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,273 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,420,206 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 6,234 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
In the past 24 hours, 32 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
