Ohio reports 6,094 new cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,273 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,420,300 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 6,094 reported cases is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

In the past 24 hours, 233 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

