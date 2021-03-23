2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 217 additional hospitalizations

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,273 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,433,957 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 4,212 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 261,297 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 73,908 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 9,561 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

19 Crime Alert
Over 160 caught in state’s largest human trafficking sting
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Painesville woman drives drunk, crashes into Mentor cruiser, police say
Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
2 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon change plea in case