Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,628 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 18,388 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,002,822 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,628 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 150,676 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 52,349 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 7,351 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
