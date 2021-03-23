Painesville: Family dog killed in house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family dog was killed in a house fire on Lexington Avenue in Painesville on Tuesday afternoon.
Painesville Fire was called to a residential fire in the 300 block of Lexington Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to a press release from the fire department.
When firefighters arrived they found the structure alight with smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, but the family dog, Nino, was killed, the release said.
The structure suffered $50,000 in damage.
