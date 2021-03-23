2 shot in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood; gunman remains on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot Monday afternoon on the city’s East side.
Cleveland police said the victims were shot around 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. 87th Street.
This is in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.
Police said the man was shot in the leg and the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims are being treated at University Hospitals.
There are no arrests, but police said the victims know the shooter.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.