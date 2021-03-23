Suspect arrested after speeding his car toward Maple Heights Police Sunday morning

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A speeding car racing towards police officers writing tickets near Warrensville Center Road was caught on camera.
Maple Heights Police officers were writing parking tickets when they heard four shots.
Then they saw a speeding car headed towards them.
There was no sign of the car slowing down or stopping.
The officers opened fire, hitting the white Nissan that slammed into the two police cruisers.
The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds and was taken into custody.
The suspect had not been charged as of the writing of this story.
No officers were hurt.
Neighbor Dominic Price told 19 News that gunfire is all too common in the neighborhood.
“There were gunshots fired four days before that over on Raymond so it’s nothing new,” Price said.
What played out yesterday is even more concerning to many here.
Price and other residents say they want good things for their neighborhood so it can become a safe place to live.
“No one did anything about it, and the next thing you know you got gunshots being fired later on,” said Price. “This could have been prevented way earlier if they would’ve been a little more proactive.”
Two officers are off-duty after the incident per department policy.
