SVSM and Lutheran East bring trophies back to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North East Ohio went 2-0 on Championship Saturday in the OHSAA Boys Basketball Finals.
St. Vincent-St. Mary trailed St. Francis DeSales 33-28 at the half but came storming out of the gate in the third quarter. The Fighting Irish went on a 15-1 run to open the quarter and never looked back. They outscored DeSales 44-17 in the second half and ran away with a 72-50 win.
Malakai Branham lead the way with 37 points on 15 of 21 shooting. It is the ninth Boys Basketball state championship in school history.
Earlier in the day Lutheran East polished off Worthington 61-56. The Falcons held Worthington to only five first quarter points and would never trail in the game. Jalin Billingsly poured in 24 to lead the way. The Falcons win their second state championship in the last five seasons and now have three overall.
