Tribe pitcher Zach Plesac blasted in spring start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The season can’t start soon enough for Indians pitcher Zach Plesac. That would at least mean spring training is over.
A forgettable spring for Plesac got worse Tuesday in Goodyear, Ariz., as the righty was lit up for 4 homers in 5 2/3 innings.
The Tribe lost to San Francisco 7-0. Donovan Solano, Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Austin Slater all went deep off Plesac.
Emmanuel Clase also allowed a solo HR in the 9th.
Plesac, slated to be Cleveland’s #2 starter, allowed 6 runs on 7 hits, striking out 3.
His spring ERA is now 7.00 but Plesac said after the game that he expects to get one more spring start.
Cleveland opens the season April 1 at Detroit.
The Tribe home opener is Monday April 5 against Kansas City.
