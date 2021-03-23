Victims identified in Monday’s shooting at My Friends Restaurant

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people died after they were shot early Monday morning at My Friends Restaurant on Detroit Avenue and West 116th Street, Cleveland police confirmed.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified 27-year-old Keondre Austin of Cleveland and 23-year-old Geongela Rivers of Euclid as the people who were shot and killed.
Officers were sent to the 24/7 restaurant at 11616 Detroit Avenue for multiple people shot just before 4 p.m., according to Cleveland EMS.
When they arrived in the restaurant, officers found the woman on the ground and the man with their respective gunshot wounds, Ciaccia said.
Ciaccia said officers provided first aid until EMS arrived to take them to MetroHealth Medical Center where they both were later pronounced dead.
Police arrested two men for the shooting: a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, Ciaccia said.
According to Ciaccia, police found the 29-year-old man in the kitchen area with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers gave him first aid until EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he remains confined with a broken tibia, Ciaccia said.
Ciaccia said the 25-year-old man arrived at MetroHealth Medical Center in a car after leaving the scene with gunshot wounds in his arm, leg, and face.
He was treated, released, and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to Ciaccia.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and the hospital for the investigation and interviewed multiple individuals, Ciaccia said.
Ciaccia released that the preliminary information indicates that two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant when a verbal argument broke out between the 27-year-old man and the 25-year-old man.
Both arrested men pulled out guns and began shooting at one another and the now-deceased victims, according to Ciaccia.
According to Ciaccia, multiple shell casings were found at the scene and two firearms were confiscated in connection to the investigation.
