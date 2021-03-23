16-year-old driver crashes after allegedly leading Bratenahl officers on a chase

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old driver crashed on I-90 early Monday morning after allegedly leading Bratenahl police officers on a chase.
According to police, the officer attempted to pull the male over for a traffic stop around 3 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.
Officers said the teenager lost control on I-90 westbound, near the E. 55th Exit.
He suffered a broken clavicle and was transported to University Hospitals.
The incident remains under investigation.
