Additional Rocky River High School staff on administrative leave after allegedly speaking of a student inappropriately

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of six Rocky River High School staff members are now on paid administrative leave for allegedly “speaking about a student in an inappropriate manner.”
There were no details of the allegations provided.
Rocky River Superintendent Michael Shoaf notified the district on March 11 an investigation is underway.
According to Shoaf, the investigation includes interviews, review of pertinent materials and consideration of any new facts which may come to light.
Shoaf assured the district “appropriate action” will be taken if the investigation’s findings show those allegedly involved violated school policy.
“At the Rocky River City School District, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Shoaf said. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of education for our students in an environment that is safe, secure and free of harassment. Our students’ well-being is our top priority.”
The following statement can be attributed to Rocky River Teachers Association President David Opdycke:
“The Rocky River Teachers Association is aware of the allegations and is supporting our members through the investigative process. The association is making sure the district follows the due process procedural safeguards that are built into the law to protect public employees when accusations are made against them. The union will continue to protect the due process of our members and defend our members, while also advocating for the health, safety, and welfare of all students.”
