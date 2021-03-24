Akron 5-year-old helps mom with yard work, gets goody bag from police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old Akron boy was out helping his mom with yard work earlier this week.
That’s when Officer Heller noticed the boy’s good citizenry and decided Josiah deserved some recognition, according to an Akron Police Department Facebook post.
Heller stopped to thank Josiah and give him a goody bag. Josiah’s mom Julianne snapped a picture of the two that’s been viewed almost 3,000 times.
It’s easy to see why. Thank you, Josiah, for the reminder that helping others makes everyone feel good.
