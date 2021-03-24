Boulder shooting victim was Mentor native

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the 10 people killed in Monday’s mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store was a native of Mentor, according to the Denver Post.
Lynn Murray was a 62-year-old mother-of-two, who grew up in Mentor and attended Ohio University.
She was a loving and dedicated mother, the Post reported, who had worked as a photo director for national publications, including Glamour and Marie Claire magazines.
“My mom was the least deserving person to die this way,” her daughter Olivia Mackenzie told the newspaper.
Murray was in the store where she worked as an Instacart shopper after retiring, the article said.
She is survived by her daughter Olivia, a son, Pierce, and a husband, John Mackenzie.
